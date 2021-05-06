All of Kern County now in extreme drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All of Kern County is now in extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Previously, a few parts of the county were considered to be in severe drought. However, a very dry start to the year has caused the drought to worsen.

The Drought Monitor shows that most of the state is also now in extreme drought, with coastal areas being among the exceptions. Parts of Inyo and San Bernardino counties are in exceptional drought.

An extreme drought is defined by the Drought Monitor as the following: