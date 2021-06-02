Alissa Carlson’s Thursday Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- More than 3,700 homes and business are without power because of a power outage in Northwest Bakersfield amid scorching temperatures.

According to PG&E's website, two outages are affecting thousands of homes and businesses. The first outage was reported at around 5:13 p.m. affecting about 2,400 customers. The outage is affecting homes around the area of Calloway Drive south to Hageman Road, and north to Seventh Standard.