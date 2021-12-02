Air quality to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the greater Bakersfield area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today’s air quality index (AQI) is currently at 153 (Unhealthy), but is forecasted to drop to 144 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) as the day goes on in the greater Bakersfield area, according to airnow.gov.

With the AQI expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups today it is recommend that people with heart disease, lung disease, older adults, older adults, children and teens should follow these guidelines:

Consider doing physical activity indoors.

If outdoors, reduce the amount of time or choose a less strenuous activity.

If you don’t fall into one of those categories it is safe to enjoy outdoor activities.

