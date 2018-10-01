Kevin's Changing Forecast 10/1/18

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rain is heading to Kern County late Tuesday through Thursday morning!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rain is heading to Kern County late Tuesday through Thursday morning!

From the Pinpoint Weather Center ..​I hope everyone had a great weekend with the 80's. We are looking at a great Monday with temps in the upper 80's for the Valley and lower 80's in the Mountains. Change is coming late Tuesday through Thursday morning. We are tracking a low off our coast and moisture from tropical storm Rosa. We are in the middle, so the exact amount of rain headed our way is still up in the air. Right now I'm calling for the Valley to pick up between .10"-.25" and the Mountains between .25"-.50". I will have an updated on these totals today on 17 News at Noon. Forecaster Kevin Charette