Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning..Valley temps near 108, Mountain temps near 91

Tuesday’s Hot Forecast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today will be the hottest day of the year for Kern County. Valley temps are expected to top out near 108, with Mountain temps in the lower 90’s. If you are going to be working outdoors, make sure you’re staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks.

The most common signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

  • Confusion.
  • Dark-colored urine (a sign of dehydration)
  • Dizziness.
  • Fainting.
  • Fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Muscle or abdominal cramps.
  • Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
  • We will start a cooling trend by Thursday with upper 90’s back in the forecast.

The record on this date is 109 set in 1979.

Forecaster Kevin Charette

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS