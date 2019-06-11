Tuesday’s Hot Forecast

Today will be the hottest day of the year for Kern County. Valley temps are expected to top out near 108, with Mountain temps in the lower 90’s. If you are going to be working outdoors, make sure you’re staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks.

The most common signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Confusion.

Dark-colored urine (a sign of dehydration)

Dizziness.

Fainting.

Fatigue.

Headache.

Muscle or abdominal cramps.

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

We will start a cooling trend by Thursday with upper 90’s back in the forecast.

The record on this date is 109 set in 1979.

Forecaster Kevin Charette