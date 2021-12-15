School closures due to snow and ice conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five school districts are closed due to snow and/or ice conditions.

The closures and delays are:

  • El Tejon Unified School District – Snow and/or Ice Closure
  • Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi – Snow and/or Ice Closure
  • Mojave Unified School District – All Mojave USD schools are closed due to SR58 closure and snow and ice in neighboring communities (previously a two-hour delay)
  • Peak to Peak Mountain Charter – Snow and/or Ice closure (previously a two-hour delay)
  • Tehachapi Unified School District – Snow and/or Ice Closure

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

