School closures due to snow and ice conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five school districts are closed due to snow and/or ice conditions.
The closures and delays are:
- El Tejon Unified School District – Snow and/or Ice Closure
- Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi – Snow and/or Ice Closure
- Mojave Unified School District – All Mojave USD schools are closed due to SR58 closure and snow and ice in neighboring communities (previously a two-hour delay)
- Peak to Peak Mountain Charter – Snow and/or Ice closure (previously a two-hour delay)
- Tehachapi Unified School District – Snow and/or Ice Closure
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.