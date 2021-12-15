School closures due to snow and ice conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are looking to get your seasonal flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine or booster, Kaiser Permanente and Adventist Health Tehachapi will be holding a free clinic on Saturday.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Slice of Life Enrichment School located at 48771 W Valley Blvd. Ste. A, in Tehachapi.