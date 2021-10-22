Rain is on its way to Kern County, here are some tips for staying safe this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall showers are anticipated for the upcoming weekend in Kern County. It’s important to be prepared when hitting the roads.

Light showers are expected after 1 a.m. on Saturday and the first big rainmaker is expected to arrive on Sunday, according to 17 News weather forecasters. The valley can expect between .05 to 1.00 possible inches of rain this weekend. There is also a winter storm watch in effect through Monday at 11 p.m. in the valley. A flash flood warning is in effect through Monday at 11 p.m. that will affect the Kern River Valley. Bakersfield can possibly see more than an inch of rain.

Here are some tips to practice safe driving while in the rain.

Stay Alert

The first tip is to stay alert and pay attention to your surroundings and blind spots, according to State Farm.

Be Visible

When using windshield wipers, turn on your headlights so that your taillights can come on as well and you can be visible to other drivers, according to Geico’s safe driving tips.

When driving at night, dim your dashboard lights, avoid looking directly at oncoming traffic. Also, clean your windshield on both the inside and outside for better clarity.

Slow Down

Grease and oil from cars produce a film on roads during dry conditions and when it rains, which becomes extremely slippery, according to State Farm. Drive below the speed limit to prevent the chance of hydroplaning.

Geico suggests leaving at least five seconds of following distance between you and the car in front of you. Never use cruise control on wet roads because if you do end up hydroplaning, it can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, according to Geico.

When Your Car Skids or Hydroplanes

AAA said it is important not to panic if your car begins to skid or hydroplane. Avoid hard braking or turning sharply.

Don’t slam on the brakes and instead take your foot off the gas pedal to allow the vehicle to slow down

Continue steering slowly in the direction you were headed until you have control

Don’t jerk the wheel or you could flip your vehicle

There are nearly 1.2 million vehicle collisions each year nationwide related to weather, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. A majority of those happen during the rain and 70% occur on wet pavement.