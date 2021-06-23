Kevin’s Wednesday Forecast 6/23/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving is honoring locals who do their part in stopping DUI crimes.

MADD Kern County is holding an online award ceremony on Thursday at 10 a.m. to honor more than 30 local law enforcement officers, prosecutors and other community members who keep drunk drivers off the streets. Awards also include Prosecutor of the Year, Top Cop and Community Champion.