Kevin’s Tuesday Forecast 9/7/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The French Fire continues to burn in the mountains in the Kern River Valley as fire officials estimate it has scorched 26,745 acres and is at 65% containment.

Officials have lifted evacuation warnings for parts of Wofford Heights, Isabella highlands, Hungry Gulch, Dutch Flat, Highway 155 corridor from 178 north to Plater Road, Kernville and Riverkern.