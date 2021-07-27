Kevin’s Tuesday Forecast 7/27/21

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Presidents from both the University of Texas at Austin and the Univerisity of Oklahoma sent a letter Tuesday asking for admission to the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

The letter, signed by UT President Jay Hartzell and OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., requests invitations for both schools to join the powerhouse college athletics conference starting on July 1, 2025. The joint letter reads, in part, "We believe that there would be mutual benefit to the Universities on the one hand, and the SEC on the other hand, for the Universities to become members of the SEC."