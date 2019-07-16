Kevin’s Tuesday Forecast

Earthquakes continue to rock eastern Kern County and the desert outside Ridgecrest. There has been an uptick in aftershocks that continued Thursday, with many 3.0 or higher magnitude quakes reported. There was also a handful of magnitude 4's or higher. More are still possible in the days ahead. Meanwhile, the heat returns Friday with highs near 100 degrees for Bakersfield and in the desert locations. The heat will linger through Monday. Keep cool! - Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson