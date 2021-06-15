Kevin’s Tuesday Forecast 6/15/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern County has its first case of the delta COVID-19 variant, according to new data from the county Public Health Services department.

The department is reporting on its dashboard that the county has one case of the B 1.617.2 variant that was first detected in India in October and has begun to make its way to the U.S. It is considered a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization due to its increased transmissibility.