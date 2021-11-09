Kevin’s Tuesday Forecast 11/9/21

BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Neal McDonough is good at playing bad. He’s actually better than good at bringing to life some of the most wicked characters to come this way in TV and film. McDonough is considered by many critics to be one of the best at portraying bad guys. That’s a big compliment for a man who brings a deep humbleness to work with him every day.

His latest turn at taking on a terrible character is “Apex.” The film – available Nov. 12 through On Demand and other digital platforms – has McDonough portraying Rainsford, a ruthless hunter of humans. He and his five hunting buddies finally meet a worthy prey in ex-cop Thomas Malone (Bruce Willis) serving time for a crime he didn’t commit. He is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex.