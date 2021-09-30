Kevin’s Thursday Forecast 9/30/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Food insecurity is a growing issue across the country and Kern County fairgoers had the opportunity to lend a helping hand by donating cans of food for entry on Wednesday. In total, more than 23,000 pounds of food were collected.

The Kern County Fair and Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) hosted their annual Feed the Need event. People were able to come together and give five cans of food in exchange for admission to the fair.