Kevin’s Thursday Forecast

Temps will be hot as the kids head back to school Wednesday and Thursday in Kern County. In the Valley, a Heat Advisory will be in effect with highs around 102 degrees possible. In the Mountains, temps will be around 91 degrees, and in the Kern River Valley, expect 99 degrees. Thursday will be even hotter with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect. Temps near 105 degrees are possible Thursday and Friday in the Valley. Drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks!