Kevin’s Thursday Forecast 7/22/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Blessing Corner will host it Annual Back2School Fun Day next month, with free haircut vouchers, dental hygiene kits, household cleaning items, immunizations and a new backpack with school supplies.

The event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. There will be food, games, face painting and a "Foamin' Fun cool down activity," organizers said in a news release.