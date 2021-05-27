Kevin’s Thursday Forecast 5/27/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man was arrested early this morning after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit and causing an injury hit-and-run.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:10 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black BMW in the area of Olive and Airport drives. The officers saw several apparent bullet holes in the vehicle, which matched a description of a vehicle involved in a shooting on May 4 in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue.