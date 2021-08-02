Kevin’s Sunrise Adventures-Santa Cruz

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Blessing Corner will host its Annual Back2School Fun Day on Friday, with free haircut vouchers, dental hygiene kits, household cleaning items, immunizations and a new backpack with school supplies.

The event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be food, games, face painting and a "Foamin' Fun cool down activity," organizers said in a news release. All children must be accompanied by an adult.