Kevin’s Monday Forecast 7/5/21

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) -- A man who police say had warrants for his arrest and was on post-release supervision has been arrested on suspicion of several drug offenses.

Timothy Williams, 43, was pulled over about 12:05 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Haloid Avenue and was found in possession of more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, police said. Officers also found a digital scale, several baggies containing small amounts of meth and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke drugs, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department.