Kevin’s Monday Forecast 6/21/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected in an injury hit-and-run earlier this year.

The department said the incident happened on April 24 at around 3:16 p.m. in the area of El Sereno Drive and La France Drive. The vehicle is described as being a 2002-06 gray or silver Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows. The department said it has a sticker or decal in the rear passenger window.