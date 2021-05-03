Kevin’s Monday Forecast 5/3/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole in 2006 under California's felony-murder rule must be sent back to Kern for a hearing on whether he qualifies for resentencing, an appellate court says.

A three-judge panel last week reversed a ruling by Kern County Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bush in the case of Nathan Banks, convicted along with co-defendant Dedric Langston of murder, robbery and conspiracy in the February 2005 killing of Louis Steele.