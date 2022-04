After the lower 80’s on Sunday, we will see a warming trend for today around Kern County. Today Bakersfield should be near 87. We are tracking some storms north of the area that will only bring cooler air our direction. I expect temps to fall back into the lower 80’s by Tuesday and 70’s by Thursday. No rain expected for the remainder of April. We will end the month with .39″ in our gauge. We should be near .50″ for the month.