Kevin’s Monday Forecast

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KGET) — According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 9 miles from Mammoth Lakes, Saturday at 10:36 a.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was 28 miles from Bishop, 64 miles from Clovis and 68 miles from Fresno, according to the USGS. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles.