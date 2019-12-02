Breaking News
Peak to Peak Mountain Charter-2hr Snow/Ice Delay, El Tejon Unified School District- 2hr Snow/Ice Delay, Tehachapi Unified School District-2hr Snow/Ice Delay

Kevin’s Monday Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story