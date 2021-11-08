Kevin’s Monday Forecast 11/8/21

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) -- Running 26.2 miles wasn't enough for one man on Sunday. So during the New York City Marathon, he took a knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

Kristopher Glocksien, 28, popped the question to Wendy Macias, 29, between mile 17 and 18 near 86th Street and First Avenue, family said. They've been dating four years and live in Glendale, Arizona.