Kevin’s Labor Day Forecast 9/6/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - What started as a means to help his sick mother has gone viral. 14-year-old Kevin Esparza decided to start a "bolis" or ice pops sale to provide for his household. His mother, Maria Esparza, 48, suffers from multiple health diseases; mental health issues, diabetes, and arthritis keeping her stranded in a wheelchair.

"Every single day I felt sad because she is in a wheelchair," said Kevin. "I have to do something."