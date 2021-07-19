Kevin’s Hot Monday Forecast 7/19/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern County officials are asking the public to chime in on the redistricting process as they redraw district lines to reflect new data from the 2020 Census.

The county will be holding a series of redistricting workshops throughout the next few weeks, starting today at 6 p.m. Officials encourage the community to get involved with the process to help ensure local voting districts best reflect our population's demographics.