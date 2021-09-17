Kevin’s Friday Forecast 9/17/21

A long delayed action film and a sequel that is better than the original are among the new DVD and Blu-ray releases this week.

“The Black Widow” Grade 2 ½ stars”: Events in “Black Widow” take place after “Captain America: Civil War” and before “Avengers: Infinity War.” That means Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) – better known as Black Widow – is on her own and in hiding. Her quiet life is shattered when her past catches up with her.