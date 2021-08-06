Kevin’s Friday Forecast 8/6/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It's been 20 years since the community rallied around a little girl to try and save her life. Thousands of strangers willing to give a piece of themselves so Mikella McAuley could live. Sadly, she passed away just months later at the tender age of 6.But now, through a generous donation from her family, other kids like Mikella will get a second chance at life.

Mikella McAuley had an unforgettable smile and sweet spirit - but in late 2000, she was diagnosed with Leukemia. Her only hope for survival was a bone marrow transplant.