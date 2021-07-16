Kevin’s Friday Forecast 7/16/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A local thrift shop that raises money for charity is ready to get back to business.

The Bargain Box is set to reopen early next month. The shop, located on the corner of 20th and Q streets, is operated by the Non-Profit Assistance League of Bakersfield and raises money for a program called Operation School Bell, which helps local children receive new clothes for elementary school.