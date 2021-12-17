Kevin’s Friday Forecast Dec. 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- School districts in Kern County are alerting parents to posts on social media threatening violence at campuses on Friday, Dec. 17. And while the threats are not specific to local schools, officials say they are monitoring them and take them seriously.

Parents of Kern High School District, Bakersfield City School District, Norris School District students received notices of the situation Thursday. KHSD said district police and local law enforcement are aware of the posts circulating on social media and would investigate threats made to schools.