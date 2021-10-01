Kevin’s Friday Forecast 10/1/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - An incident involving a person standing on an overpass at Belle Terrace is causing a major traffic delay on northbound Highway 99. According to California Highway Patrol, the northbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed between Pacheco Road and Belle Terrace. Traffic is being diverted at White Lane.

It's unclear when the traffic will be cleared, according to CHP. You're asked to avoid the area.