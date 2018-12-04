Kevin’s Breezy Forecast

From the Pinpoint Weather Center .. We are seeing some strong winds around the Valley and Mountain areas this afternoon. We have issued a Wind Advisory until 9pm tonight. Winds will be SE 15-25mph with gusts near 45mph. Rain is expected to arrive late tonight. Forecaster Kevin Charette
Sunrise Sketches
Be Seen
Want to see your child's artwork displayed on TV?
Then tune into 17 News at Sunrise Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and watch as local Kern County kids send in their art to Sunrise Sketches.
Have your child draw their favorite weather image on an 8.5 x 11" paper to be featured on 17 News at Sunrise.
Click here to email your son or daughter's artwork, or mail it to:
Sunrise Sketches
KGET TV 17
2120 L Street
Bakersfield, CA 93301