BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit southern California in 84 years.

Hilary first slammed into Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane, causing one death and widespread flooding before downgrading to tropical storm strength.

The storm then moved into southern California, breaking records in the process. Sunday was the wettest day on record in San Diego with 1.82 inches.

The center of Hilary passed over downtown Los Angeles at 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the regional weather office, which called it “a day for the ages” in southern California.

So far, no deaths, serious injuries or extreme damages have been reported in California — an especially surprising report as devastating flash flooding and mudslides were reported across southern and central California’s mountains.

Hilary also dumped record rainfall over California’s deserts — including in the stark Death Valley, which experienced its single-rainiest day on record on Sunday — totaling 2.2 inches at a National Weather Service rain gauge at Furnace Creek.

Hilary also brought flooding here in Kern County. In fact, a big rig was nearly swallowed Sunday when the hillside gave way under heavy rain and swamped Highway 58.

That same truck remained trapped for days in the mud just east of Tehachapi on the way to Mojave. CalTrans says both directions of the 58 are open — however, there’s a slight detour at the Cameron overpass to get drivers around the mud while cleanup continues this week.

Warm ocean water and hot air were both crucial factors that enabled Hilary’s rapid growth last Thursday — steering it on an unusual and unprecedented path that dumped rain in those normally bone-dry places.

It was a record rainfall day here in Bakersfield as well, with an inch and eight hundredths in total at Meadows Field Airport. That stacks on to our already impressive rainfall statistics, with nearly nine inches of rain so far in 2023. And thanks to our very wet winter, we have a water year total of more than 11 inches since October 1, 2022, which is nearly double our average.

Climatologists say this wet weather might stave off wildfires for a few weeks in southern California and in parts of the Sierra Nevadas, but widespread rain is not expected in the most fire-prone areas.