BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The tropical storm thundering through Kern County has prompted officials to close many roads in the county.

Keep checking this list for roads that may be affected by heavy rain:

Cameron Road, has closed from Hwy 58 to Tehachapi Woodford Rd. due to flooding and debris in the roadway

Redrock Randsburg Road, is closed from Hwy 14 to State Route 395 due to flooding and debris in the roadway.

Oak Creek Road, access is cut off from Tehachapi Willowsprings Rd. to Koch St. because of major flooding.

Sand Canyon Road, is shut down from Hwy 58 to Tehachapi Willowsprings Rd. due to flooding.

Copus Road, is closed from Old River Rd. to Basic School Rd. due to flooding in the area.

Check back for updates regarding road closures.