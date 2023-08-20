BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The tropical storm thundering through Kern County has prompted officials to close many roads in the county.
Keep checking this list for roads that may be affected by heavy rain:
- Cameron Road, has closed from Hwy 58 to Tehachapi Woodford Rd. due to flooding and debris in the roadway
- Redrock Randsburg Road, is closed from Hwy 14 to State Route 395 due to flooding and debris in the roadway.
- Oak Creek Road, access is cut off from Tehachapi Willowsprings Rd. to Koch St. because of major flooding.
- Sand Canyon Road, is shut down from Hwy 58 to Tehachapi Willowsprings Rd. due to flooding.
- Copus Road, is closed from Old River Rd. to Basic School Rd. due to flooding in the area.
Check back for updates regarding road closures.