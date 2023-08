BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans maintenance crews were busy clearing the roadway of mud and debris in Kern and Inyo counties after a night of heavy rainfall throughout California.

Courtesy: Caltrans District 9

Caltrans District 9 advises motorists to not attempt to drive around any road closures. The mud is deep and your vehicle can get stuck.

Tropical Storm Hilary dropped rain in Kern County through much of Sunday. The storm has prompted several closures that remain in effect.