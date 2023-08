BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tropical Storm Hilary has produced so much rain it has broken at least one monthly rain record in about a day.

With much of the rain from Hilary falling in Bakersfield on Sunday, August’s rain record was set at 1.21 inches.

The August Bakersfield record of 1.18 inches was last set 40 years ago in 1983.

Tropical Storm is expected to continue to drop rain in eastern Kern County through early Monday.