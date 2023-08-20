BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are keeping a close eye on Hilary as of Sunday morning.

We will see the rain increase on Sunday, and by afternoon and evening, the rain will become heavy at times with thunderstorms also expected.

Hilary will cross over the border as a tropical storm and in fact continue as a tropical storm through Eastern Kern County by Sunday night.

As the storm gets closer, we can expect breezy conditions to also impact the area. Valley winds could gust near 35 miles per hour, and we have issued a High Wind Warning for the desert areas.

Bakersfield is expected to see around two inches of rain, but with tropical storms, these amounts could increase as it moves in later on Sunday. Some data suggests the worst case would be three to four inches of rain in Bakersfield.

Our mountain and desert areas will be hit the hardest with Hilary. Most mountain and desert areas can expect three to four inches of rain through Monday.

Please stay out of flooded areas. If flash floods impact your area, head to higher ground immediately.

The storm will pass by Monday afternoon, and mostly sunny skies will return Tuesday.

17’s Kevin Charette will have the very latest on this storm Sunday on 17 News at 5 and 11.