BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shelter in place advisory has been issued for the area north and west of Sand Canyon, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD said inclement weather has become a threat to areas near Sand Canyon Community. The advisory is due to overflow from Cache Creek, they said.

The communities and neighborhoods that are North of Highway 58 and East of Sand Canyon Road are included in this shelter in place advisory.

You can view the affected zones by clicking here.

An evacuation center is set up at the Tehachapi Education Center, located at 126 S Snyder Ave. in Tehachapi, according to KCFD.

KCFD advises preparing to self-sustain until further notice and or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction.

If you have an emergency, call 911. If you have any questions about the advisory, please contact Kern County Information and Referral Services at 211.