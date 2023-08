BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hurricane Hilary is now a Category 4 storm off the Pacific coast of Mexico as it continues its path north toward California.

Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain into Kern County. A flood watch is in effect through Monday. For the first time ever, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for portions of Southern California.

Track the progress of Hilary with the latest satellite imagery below.