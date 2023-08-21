BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some are calling it a “hurriquake” the bizarre, impossible only-in-California combination of an earthquake during a hurricane.

You survived the Hurriquake Hilary. Someone should make a bumper sticker.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, all Kern County watches and warnings had expired as one-time Hurricane Hilary was demoted to the status of post-tropical depression and moved northeast.

California remained in an official state of emergency but the worst of the storm has passed Kern, although more rain may be coming and thunderstorms are possible.

In Kern County, Hilary left widespread, but minimal, flooding damage.

Interstate 5 over the Grapevine was open in both directions but California Highway Patrol officers kept a wary eye on slide-prone roadside hillsides.

Eastbound Highway 58 was closed at Towerline Road east of Bakersfield. Westbound traffic was stopped west of Mojave, all because of mudslides between Tehachapi and Mojave where Cache Creek burst out of its banks.

Evacuation orders remained in place for the community of Sand Canyon. Evacuation centers have been opened in Tehachapi and Ridgecrest.

In Tehachapi – where nearly 6 inches of rain fell Sunday — schools were closed Monday. Delano schools canceled after-school programs for the day.

An inch and a half of rain was recorded in Bakersfield, 3 inches in Mojave and 5.25 in Ridgecrest.

Crews were working Monday morning to re-open about 20 Kern County streets and roads closed by flooding and mud.

Clearing skies signaled the end of a worrisome weekend. Television programs were repeatedly interrupted by National Weather Service watches and warnings. Some were routine advisories, but some were startling instructions to move to higher ground.

And then, at about 2:43 p.m. Sunday, the strangest alert of all: Millions of southern California residents got warnings on their phones that an earthquake was imminent.

That bulletin was well-founded. A few minutes later, a magnitude-5.1 quake shook the Ventura County Community of Ojai, about 90 miles southwest of Bakersfield.

The quake was strongly felt near the epicenter. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but some buildings suffered cracks in their walls and there were many reports dishes knocked off shelves.

The quake was felt in Bakersfield as a slow rolling motion that some residents said they immediately knew it was an earthquake.

Scientists were quick to say there was no connection between the hurricane and the earthquake other than coincidence and both being on the list of weird things that happened in 2023.