BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The historic Tropical Storm Hilary arrived on Sunday unleashing a torrent of rain and flooding throughout Southern California. The heaviest effects of the storm in Kern County have been felt in areas east of Bakersfield.

The storm prompted flash flood warnings throughout the day and various road closures in Kern County.

Forecasters said despite the storm weakening over land, it would still cause dangerous flooding in some areas.

Large amounts of rain from the storm has fallen in Kern County over the last 48 hours, 17 News Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette said.

Here are the rain totals in Kern County from Tropical Storm Hilary since Saturday.

Bakersfield: 1.21 inches

Tehachapi: 5.43 inches

Ridgecrest: 5.18 inches

Lake Isabella: 3.11 inches

Frazier Park: 3.39 inches

Pine Mountain Club: 2.67 inches

Arvin: 1.92 inches

Mojave: 2.84 inches

Wasco: .69 inches

Taft: .97 inches

The storm is expected to drop more rain into early Monday. Officials urge residents to follow emergency guidance from emergency officials as the storm makes its way through the area.