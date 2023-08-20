BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage was reported in southwest Bakersfield Sunday afternoon, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric outage map.

According to the map, areas near Stine Road, Planz Road, Wilson Road, Ming Avenue and Stockdale Highway were affected.

According to PG&E, approximately 3,089 customers were currently without power. Power has been restored as of Sunday evening.

PG&E said their preliminary determination is that the outage was caused by the weather from the Hilary storm.