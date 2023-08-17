BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Possible rain from Hilary prompts a flood watch in Kern County from Saturday evening through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service Hanford.

The flood watch impacts the areas of the Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Kern River Valley Mojave Desert, Tehachapi, South End of the Lower Sierra and the upper Sierra, according to officials.

NWS officials say excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, streams creeks and low-lying areas.

Officials advise the community to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.