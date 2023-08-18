BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In preparation for expected heavy rainfall on the way for Kern County from Hilary, the Kern County Fire Department has released a list of locations where you can pick up sandbags for your home, KCFD said.

On Sunday, there is a probability of around 55% to 60% for at least one inch of rain to fall in the Kern County desert, from China Lake NAWS to Edwards AFB. There is around a 25% chance of an inch of rain at Bakersfield.

Sandbag pickup locations:

Lebec – KCFD Station 56: 1548 Lebec Service Road, Lebec, 93243

Golden Hills – Golden Hills CSD: 21415 Reeves Street, Tehachapi, 93561

Stallion Springs – KCFD Station 18: 2838 Braeburn Place #22, Stallion Springs, 93561

Lake Isabella KCFD station 72 is also scheduled to receive empty bags and sand. You can pick sandbags up at 4500 Lake Isabella Boulevard.

Residents can sign up to receive alerts from Ready Kern. Visit their website to sign up.