BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has activated an Incident Management Team ahead of heavy rainfall from Hurricane Hilary.

According to KCFD Capt. Andrew Freeborn, the Incident Management Team will manage the local emergency response resulting from Hurricane Hilary. Approximately 75 extra KCFD firefighters and equipment are now on standby, including:

An extra dispatcher

A strike team of engines

An urban search and rescue team

Two 24-person crews

A helicopter hoist rescue team

A dozer

A swiftwater rescue team from the Bakersfield City Fire Department

Additionally, all KCFD fire stations are fully staffed, according to Freeborn.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications on the Kern Emergencies website.