BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hilary is coming to California and the Kern County Fire Department is warning to prepare for the worst.

Captain Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department says, “The first step for any type of emergency is to sign up for emergency notifications.”

The fire department has tips on their website including: Sign up for alerts straight to your phone at readykern.com and keep your phone charged.

Put together an emergency kit, including medications, dry clothes and blankets.

Identify escape routes and safe areas.

Stock up on a minimum of three days worth of nonperishable food and water.

Fill generators and your vehicle’s fuel tank and never use your generator indoors because carbon monoxide can kill.

Jeff Smith with PG&E says, “It’s critically important that if there’s a downed power line, stay away from it.” Freeborn says, “Don’t try to drive over it, walk around it, walk over it. Don’t try to move it out of the way”

Freeborn warns excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone locations, bringing nuisance water right into your front door. But, first responders have already responded with the power of sand.

“We’re making sure that throughout various communities that may be impacted that there are either sandbags available or sand piles available for individuals to build their own sandbags,” Freeborn said.

Place your Sandbags at the threshold of doors and garages. To find yours go to readykern.com.

Now, that you’ve taken all the proper steps to prepare for the flood, experts weigh in on what to do when faced with a flood.

Freeborn says it’s simple: turn around, don’t drown because six inches of water can take you off your feet and 12 inches can take your car.”

Remember to check on the 4 P’s: People, pets, prescriptions, and important papers like your identification.

For a list of flood preparation steps, click here.

For a list of evacuation zones and instructions, click here.

For a list of sandbag locations, click here.