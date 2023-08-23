BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Department of Human Services is warning the community of potential scam texts in the wake of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Reports have begun to surface of scammers targeting people receiving benefits, the department said.

Government workers and agents will never ask for money and must have official identification when speaking to members of the community, the department said.

KCDHS shared tips on what to look out for:

Do NOT click on any links from text messages or emails regarding your EBT card.

Do NOT exchange your personal information or bank information.

Watch out for suspicious websites.

Keep your PIN and card number a secret.

Try to change your PIN the day before your benefits become available each and every month.

Tropical Storm Hilary dropped record rainfall across much of Southern California and Kern County causing damage to homes, flooding roadways and causing some mudslides.