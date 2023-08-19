BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hurricane Hilary is moving a little faster towards California as of Saturday.

We can expect this storm to arrive late tonight and Thursday into California. The Kern County area will see gusty winds near 30mph and heavy rain by late tonight and Sunday.

Thunderstorms have already developed in some areas and will continue as this moist warm system arrives. The mountain and desert areas will get hit the hardest with this tropical storm.

Three to four inches of rain is expected, and in the valley, two to three inches can’t be ruled out.

