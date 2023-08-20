BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The National Weather Service has announced a flash flood warning in east central and south central Kern County due to heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.

Doppler radar over the area has indicated thunderstorms bringing heavy rain and flash floods to east central and south central Kern County, according to NWS.

The announcements for both areas were made around 2:15 to 2:35 p.m. Jawbone Canyon, the Grapevine and Lebec are expected to experience flash floods as well according to the NWS advisory.

The advisory is in place until around 5:45 p.m., says NWS.

The biggest dangers are flooding impacts to creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses during the flash flooding. NWS advises moving away from recently burned areas. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas.

The National Weather Service advises you to stay off flooded roads. Do not test the water as most deaths during floods occur in vehicles.